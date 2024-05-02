David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 99 - Tom Nelson Climate The Movie
0:00
-30:36

David Blackmon
May 02, 2024

In Episode 99 of "The Energy Question" David Blackmon interviews the great Tom Nelson, one of the finest debunkers of climate-related disinformation working today, and co-producer of Climate: The Movie.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:26 - Climate The Movie 

05:09 - Bad weather 

06:09 - CO2

07:05 - Climate change

08:28 - Clean Power Plan 

11:27 - Whole idea in California 

12:33 - The electric vehicles industry

15:47 - Goal of the climate alarm movement 

19:54 - The climate scam 

20:44 - Unabated coal fired power plants

23:17 - Climate crisis 

23:57 - Cloud seeding in Dubai 

25:07 - Hertz 

27:44 - The US was way worse in the 70s than now 

