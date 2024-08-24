Energy Transition Absurdities
The Energy Absurdity of the Week: Climate Scientists Are Disappointed With Mother Nature
The most unintentionally laugh-out-loud hilarious headline comes to us today from the unsuspecting geniuses at MSN:
8 hrs ago
•
David Blackmon
25
The Energy Absurdity of the Week: Climate Scientists Are Disappointed With Mother Nature
4
The 'Oh, You Don't Say' Headline of the Year: 'Most Climate Policies Don't Work'
I’ve been writing here for years that most government-implemented climate policies such as the tax provisions and direct subsidies contained in the…
Aug 23
•
David Blackmon
17
The 'Oh, You Don't Say' Headline of the Year: 'Most Climate Policies Don't Work'
3
To Save 'democracy' We Must Emulate China on Energy, Harris Economic Egghead Says
So, I’m sitting here browsing the internet at 6:30 a.m.
Aug 23
•
David Blackmon
12
To Save 'democracy' We Must Emulate China on Energy, Harris Economic Egghead Says
6
Claptrapping
One of the marks of helplessness is the frequent use of a specific word or a group of words to describe a situation you cannot change, which fact…
Published on Irina Slav on energy
•
Aug 22
Video: How the WEF is Running the World
This 3-minute video does a terrific job of describing the system through which the neo-communist philosophy of Klaus Schwab and his WEF “stakeholders…
Aug 22
•
David Blackmon
13
Video: How the WEF is Running the World
4
A Note to Readers: It's Vacation Time!
Just wanted to let you all know that I will be traveling for the next couple of weeks, through September 6.
Aug 21
•
David Blackmon
24
A Note to Readers: It's Vacation Time!
13
Why The U.S. Faces Chinese Dominance For Critical Energy Minerals
More than three years ago, in May 2021, I wrote a piece here detailing the importance of a relatively obscure mineral, antimony, to the ultimate success…
Aug 21
•
David Blackmon
26
Why The U.S. Faces Chinese Dominance For Critical Energy Minerals
3
Biden Beats an Inflammatory Exit as His Green Dreams Crumble All Around Him
In his farewell speech to the Democratic National Convention Monday evening, lame duck President Joe Biden tripled down yet again on the false claim…
Aug 20
•
David Blackmon
36
Biden Beats an Inflammatory Exit as His Green Dreams Crumble All Around Him
7
The Energy Question: Talking Politics With Larry Schweikart and Stu Turley - 8.19.2024
In this week’s edition of Talking Politics with Larry and Stu, the gang previews the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, the incendiary situation…
Aug 20
•
David Blackmon
8
The Energy Question: Talking Politics With Larry Schweikart and Stu Turley - 8.19.2024
How Long Does it Take to Charge That New Kia Compact EV? She's 'gonna be here forever!'
This poor young lady just spent gobs of money on a spiffy new KIA compact EV coup.
Aug 20
•
David Blackmon
45
How Long Does it Take to Charge That New Kia Compact EV? She's 'gonna be here forever!'
21
Next up on the Failed Net Zero Fantasy List: Hydrogen and Biofuels
The headline at Sunday’s Wall Street Journal story on the growing bust in the hydrogen and biofuels sectors of the Biden/Harris subsidized energy…
Aug 19
•
David Blackmon
26
Next up on the Failed Net Zero Fantasy List: Hydrogen and Biofuels
3
Washington Update From a DC Insider - August, 2024 Edition
[Mike McKenna is a long-time analyst/advisor/polling professional in Washington, DC.
Aug 19
•
David Blackmon
13
Washington Update From a DC Insider - August, 2024 Edition
5
