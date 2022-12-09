David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
DBE Podcast Episode 17 with Tom Jensen
Dec 09, 2022

In Episode 17 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Tom Jensen, CEO of Freyr. Freyr is a Norwegian-based producer of an innovative kind of lithium-ion batteries that has recently announced it will make a multi-billion dollar entry into the United States.

