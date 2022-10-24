Episode 10: Michael Cembalest, Chief Investment Officer at JP Morgan Asset Management

In Episode 10 of The Energy Question With David Blackmon, David's special guest is Michael Cembalest, Chief Investment Officer at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Every year, Michael creates and publishes a comprehensive report on the global energy space as a service to investors. This year's report is titled "The Elephants in the Room," a 49-page opus that provides an excellent overview of that is happening related to energy and the energy transition across the globe.

The report is also publicly available and can be found at this link:

https://assets.jpmprivatebank.com/con...

We were only able to scratch the surface of the report's content during our half-hour interview. Enjoy.