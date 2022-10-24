In Episode 3 of The Energy Question with David Blackmon, David and Stu Turley interview Sarp Ozkan, Vice President of Commercial Product at Enverus and Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association, for their respective takes on the "Inflation Reduction Act" passed by the Democratic Party and signed into law by president Joe Biden.
Episode 3: Enverus Vice President Sarp Ozkan and USOGA President Tim Stewart
Oct 24, 2022
The Energy Question
Discussions are a two-way street. This podcast is for all sides to have an open forum and share their opinions on fossil, renewable, nuclear, and all things energy.Discussions are a two-way street. This podcast is for all sides to have an open forum and share their opinions on fossil, renewable, nuclear, and all things energy.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes