The Energy Question
Episode 3: Enverus Vice President Sarp Ozkan and USOGA President Tim Stewart
Oct 24, 2022

In Episode 3 of The Energy Question with David Blackmon, David and Stu Turley interview Sarp Ozkan, Vice President of Commercial Product at Enverus and Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association, for their respective takes on the "Inflation Reduction Act" passed by the Democratic Party and signed into law by president Joe Biden.

