Episode 4: The Witty and Irrepressible Irina Slav

I was thrilled to be able to spend half an hour recently with one of the finest energy writers working today, Bulgaria-based Irina Slav. Irina writes for OilPrice.com, Shale Magazine, where I recruited her while serving as editor, and also maintains her own newsletter here at Substack. Along with the great Armando Cavanha, she also partners with me at The Energy Transition podcast, where we have great fun covering the faltering landscape of this energy transition each Monday.

In this episode of The Energy Question, I question Irina about her views on the energy crisis currently impacting Europe. We talk about what led to the crisis in the first place, how it has expanded over the past year, and about her views on where it is all likely to head in the weeks and months to come.

And we do it all in a very compact and fact-filled 30 minutes, out of respect for your own busy schedules.

Please give it a look. I think you’ll be glad you did.