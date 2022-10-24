Episode 6 with intro

In Episode 6 of The Energy Question with David Blackmon, David interviews Craig Jones, the CEO of Forever Energy.

Forever Energy is a startup company that has plans to manufacture Vanadium Flow Batteries in the U.S. VFBs have tremendous potential to displace less-efficient and reliable lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles and renewable energy space in the years to come. The technology is already being made and distributed at scale in China, and Forever Energy plans to lead the way to similar outcomes in the United States.