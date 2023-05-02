Texas Legislative Update, Episode 14: Tempers Heat Up as Time Grows Short

In Episode 14 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover the energy-related events of the week ended April 28, 2023.

Topics Covered Include:

- Only 33 days remain in the 2023 Session

- Growing conflict between house, senate on taxes, education, grid, etc.

- Lt. Gov. Patrick says he can force a special session – how would that work?

- Will SB 6, SB 7 receive hearings in the House? Where has Gov. Abbott gone on this? David vents his frustrations about the specious arguments against SB 6 being advanced by power generators, renewables advocates.

- Any progress on CCUS legislation?

- What about the proposed re-frac incentive?

- SB 624 - Lois Kolkhorst bill mandating regulations governing the retirement of wind farms/solar arrays.

- Status of the GROW and STRONG bills, both of which would allocate a percentage of oil and gas severance tax revenues to help counties shore up infrastructure.

- Preview for next week.

End.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack