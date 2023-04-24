Texas Legislative Update, Episode 13

In Episode 13 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover the key energy-related events in Austin for the week ended 4.21.2023.

Run of Show:

- Today is San Jacinto Day! God Bless Texas!

- Ted Cruz picks up a “very likely” challenger in State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, from District 19 in San Antonio. Should Cruz be worried?

- The Senate passed its $308 billion budget plan, which is somewhat less than the plan passed by the House. What are the big differences between the two houses?

- Both the GROW and STRONG Bills pass out of committee in the House.

- House State Affairs: Long hearing on PCM guardrails. Power generators now appear to oppose the same language on the matter they supported in the Senate. Go figure.

- Grid Reform: Both SB 6 and 7 were referred on Monday to State Affairs.

- Rhetoric over property tax cuts heated up this week. Is compromise coming?

- HB 2127 passed the House. Would limit the ability of cities to regulate business, something the industry has generally supported in the past.

