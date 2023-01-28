David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
Texas Legislative Update, Episode 3: with Jason Modglin
0:00
-19:37

David Blackmon
Jan 28, 2023

In Episode 3, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, talk about the sequence of events in each session of the Texas Legislature, including the appointment of committee assignments and chairs, the functions of the legislative budget board, and the importance of including members of the public in the process.

