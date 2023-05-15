Texas Legislative Update, Episode 16: Big Win in El Paso on Prop K, and Grid Reforms Advance

In Episode 16 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin review the energy-related events for the week ended May 12, 2023.

Run of Show:

- This is Episode 16: Week ended 5.12.2023

- Just 19 days remain in the 2023 legislative session. It’s crunch time.

- Non-Austin update: Voters in El Paso soundly rejected Proposition K, a terrible proposal that would have saddled the city with enormous debt and destabilized its power generation, all in the name of climate alarmism. That’s a big win not just for El Paso, but really for Texas, isn’t it?

- Property taxes and the budget: Where are we on these two crucial issues?

- What about grid reform? SB 2627 still alive, along with SJR 93? What about a PCM guardrails bill?

- Chapter 313 replacement bill – the version that passed the House would exclude renewable energy projects. Now goes to the Senate for consideration.

- SB 624 – retirement of solar/wind installations cleared the Senate by a 21-9 vote – where does it stand in the house?

- Preview of next week.

End

