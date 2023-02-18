Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 5

In Episode 5 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover the events at the Texas Capital for the week ended February 17, 2023.

Among the topic discussed:

- Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State Speech, and the 7 emergency items he laid out in it.

- Why further action on the Texas Electricity Grid was not included among those 7 items.

- Action on the grid, including the need to ensure more natural gas generation capacity is built, was part of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority items that were laid out earlier in the week.

- Industry comments filings on the EPA's proposed new Quad O methane emissions regulations.

- Hearing activity impacting the oil and gas industry.

- Status of the PUC Sunset process, and PUC budget proposals.