David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 5
0:00
-27:41

Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 5

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Feb 18, 2023

In Episode 5 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover the events at the Texas Capital for the week ended February 17, 2023.

Among the topic discussed:

 - Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State Speech, and the 7 emergency items he laid out in it.

 - Why further action on the Texas Electricity Grid was not included among those 7 items.

 - Action on the grid, including the need to ensure more natural gas generation capacity is built, was part of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority items that were laid out earlier in the week.

 - Industry comments filings on the EPA's proposed new Quad O methane emissions regulations.

 - Hearing activity impacting the oil and gas industry.

 - Status of the PUC Sunset process, and PUC budget proposals.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture