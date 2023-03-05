Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 6

In Episode 6 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin discuss the major events of the 7th week of the current session of the Texas State Legislature as they relate to energy.

Topics discussed include:

- Recap of hearings on House and Senate budget bills;

- Disagreements between Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on several key issues, including property tax relief;

- The various ways oil and gas production and reserves are subjected to the state's property tax laws;

- Prospects for further reforms to the grid;

- Possible legislative replacement for Section 313, a provision that has enabled local taxing districts to attract major businesses by offering tax abatements. Section 313 expired at the end of 2022;

And much more.