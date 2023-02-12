Texas Legislature Update With David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 4

Texas Legislative Update With David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 4

[Follow us on Twitter at @JasonModglin and @EnergyAbsurdity]

In Episode 4 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, review the week of February 6-10 in the Texas Legislative session.

David and Jason begin this week's episode with a discussion of the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4, when a winter ice storm invaded the state and shut down most activity in Austin and the Texas Capitol Building.

This week's focus centers on:

- The appointment of committee chairs in the House of Representatives;

- How the solid performance of the Texas electric grid during the prior week's winter weather might impact efforts for further reform;

- President Biden's odd comments about energy and oil and gas during his state of the union speech;

- Governor Abbott's upcoming state of the state speech scheduled for February 16;

- New legislation Jason and the Alliance are tracking in the current session.

Enjoy.