The Energy Question, Episode 19: Allen Gilmer, founder, former CEO and Chairman Emeritus of Enverus.

In Episode 19 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Allen Gilmer, one of the founders of Drilling Info, the company that is now Enverus. Allen is currently the Managing Partner of AHUEVO Films, where has produced a series of documentaries and theatrical movies over the last half-decade.

After a brief review of the founding of Enverus and its development, David uses the rest of this episode to explore Allen's growing portfolio of film projects and the reasons why he decided to move in this direction after he retired from leading Enverus.