The Energy Question Episode 27 - Yemi Akinkugbe, Chief Excellence Officer at CNX Resources.

00:00 - Intro

01:13 - Yemi Akinkugbe Mission and Vision

03:06 - Appalachian first plan

10:51 - CNX recovering natural gas from a coal mine, what is their involvement?

15:05 - About Alternative fuels -Partnership with the Pittsburgh International Airport

19:28 - Job and Opportunities

21:13 - Appalachia as a region doesn't have any distinct advantage where wind and solar energy are concerned. Talking Points

24:24 - The Reliability of the Grid

29:05 - Outro

In Episode 27 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Yemi Akinkugbe, the Chief Excellence Officer at big Appalachia Basin natural gas producer CNX Resources.

Please watch as David and Yemi go into detail on CNX's innovative Appalachia First plan, which focuses on using the natural gas produced in the region locally to improve the economy, environment, and education.

It's a real one-of-a-kind program that could serve as a model for an industry-wide effort.

Enjoy.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack