The Energy Question Episode 27 - Yemi Akinkugbe, Chief Excellence Officer at CNX Resources.

00:00 - Intro
01:13 - Yemi Akinkugbe Mission and Vision
03:06 - Appalachian first plan
10:51 - CNX recovering natural gas from a coal mine, what is their involvement?
15:05 - About Alternative fuels -Partnership with the Pittsburgh International Airport
19:28 - Job and Opportunities
21:13 - Appalachia as a region doesn't have any distinct advantage where wind and solar energy are concerned. Talking Points
24:24 - The Reliability of the Grid
29:05 - Outro
In Episode 27 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Yemi Akinkugbe, the Chief Excellence Officer at big Appalachia Basin natural gas producer CNX Resources.
Please watch as David and Yemi go into detail on CNX's innovative Appalachia First plan, which focuses on using the natural gas produced in the region locally to improve the economy, environment, and education.
It's a real one-of-a-kind program that could serve as a model for an industry-wide effort.
Enjoy.
