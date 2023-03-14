The Energy Question Episode 28: Susan Combs Talks Carbon Capture

In Episode 28 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Susan Combs about efforts to maximize Texas's massive potential for carbon capture and storage.
Combs is a long-time public servant in Texas and at the Department of Interior in Washington who currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Carbon Neutral Coalition (https://carbonneutralcoalition.com/) . The mission of the Coalition is to promote policies that will help the state maximize the opportunity to be a global leader in the CCS space in the years to come.
00:00 - Intro
01:38 - Board of Advisors for Carbon Neutral Coalition
03:10 - The Coalition and Principle
04:58 - Carbon Coalition for Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast
07:57 - Carbon Capture and the Future of the Market
10:12 - Unpopular Truth
12:48 - House bill 1158 and Property tax exemption
14:48 - Energy Security
19:57 - Carbon Capture Storage(CCS)
21:20 - Texas produce more than half the oil and gas, the crude oil produced in the whole country
22:15 - Willow project of Conoco Phillips
24:52 - Outro
