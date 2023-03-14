The Energy Question Episode 28: Susan Combs Talks Carbon Capture

In Episode 28 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Susan Combs about efforts to maximize Texas's massive potential for carbon capture and storage.

Combs is a long-time public servant in Texas and at the Department of Interior in Washington who currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Carbon Neutral Coalition (https://carbonneutralcoalition.com/) . The mission of the Coalition is to promote policies that will help the state maximize the opportunity to be a global leader in the CCS space in the years to come.

Give it a watch. You'll be glad you did.

00:00 - Intro

01:38 - Board of Advisors for Carbon Neutral Coalition

03:10 - The Coalition and Principle

04:58 - Carbon Coalition for Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast

07:57 - Carbon Capture and the Future of the Market

10:12 - Unpopular Truth

12:48 - House bill 1158 and Property tax exemption

14:48 - Energy Security

19:57 - Carbon Capture Storage(CCS)

21:20 - Texas produce more than half the oil and gas, the crude oil produced in the whole country

22:15 - Willow project of Conoco Phillips

24:52 - Outro

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack