The Energy Question Episode 29: David Ramsden Wood

In Episode 29 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon hosts energy analyst/writer David Ramsden Wood in a wide-ranging discussion about the global energy situation.

Much of the discussion centers on the need to deal with energy issues from a standpoint of facts and science rather than just acceding to the popular propaganda narrative pushed by western governments and the media.

Run of Show:

00:00 - Intro

00:41 - Biden's efforts to ban Gas Stoves

01:38 - Propaganda and misinformation around the "Climate Emergency"

02:00 - The similarities between Climate and COVID propaganda

03:53 - Why hybrids are preferable to EVs

06:23 - DRW's take on where we are in this energy transition

08:33 - Germany and its Industrial Infrastructure

09:04 - Inflation Reduction Act

10:26 - Comparing the way we're dealing with climate now to the way we dealt with COVID in 2020

17:58 - Relationships with other countries (China, India, others) going on different direction

19:47 - Energy transition

28:42 - Outro

