The Energy Question Episode 29: David Ramsden Wood

In Episode 29 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon hosts energy analyst/writer David Ramsden Wood in a wide-ranging discussion about the global energy situation.
Much of the discussion centers on the need to deal with energy issues from a standpoint of facts and science rather than just acceding to the popular propaganda narrative pushed by western governments and the media.
Run of Show:
00:00 - Intro
00:41 - Biden's efforts to ban Gas Stoves
01:38 - Propaganda and misinformation around the "Climate Emergency"
02:00 - The similarities between Climate and COVID propaganda
03:53 - Why hybrids are preferable to EVs
06:23 - DRW's take on where we are in this energy transition
08:33 - Germany and its Industrial Infrastructure
09:04 - Inflation Reduction Act
10:26 - Comparing the way we're dealing with climate now to the way we dealt with COVID in 2020
17:58 - Relationships with other countries (China, India, others) going on different direction
19:47 - Energy transition
28:42 - Outro
