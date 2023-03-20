The Energy Question Episode 31 - Teague Egan, CEO of EnergyX

In Episode 31 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Teague Egan, the CEO of EnergyX. Teague was the first interview guest on The Energy Question last August, and it was time for an update on the progress his company has made in the past 6 months.

EnergyX (energyx.com) is a developer of a group of innovative lithium extraction technologies, with headquarters in Puerto Rico and offices and labs in Austin, Texas. In this episode, Teague discusses new tech developments and efforts to scale up rapidly in South America's Lithium Triangle and in the U.S.

Enjoy.