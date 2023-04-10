David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
The Energy Question Episode 34 - Dr. Ulric Trotz, Deputy Director & Science Adviser, CCCCC
Apr 10, 2023

In Episode 34 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon sits down with Dr. Ulric Trotz, Deputy Director & Science Adviser | Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, to discuss the potential climate benefits that the development of Guyana's massive offshore oil reserves can bring to that country and the surrounding region.

