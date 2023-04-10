The Energy Question Episode 35 Adrienne Lotto, Senior Vice President of Grid Security APPA

In Episode 35 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon and Adrienne Lotto talk about the crucial nature of the security and resilience on the U.S. power grid. Adrienne is a delightful and eloquent spokesperson for the power utility sector, and provides a wealth of great, usable information in this half-hour interview.

Run of Show:

01:00 - Adrienne describes the membership and role of APPA

02:30 - Why do policymakers tend to give the issues of grid security and resilience such a low priority?

04:30 - Adrienne explains what we mean when we use the term "resilience"

06:00 - Recent attacks on electric substations - a signal of a rising problem?

10:00 - Measures APPA and member companies take to protect against cyber-attacks

12:20 - The growing cost of cyber-defenses

14:40 - Is the threat of Geo-magnetic Disturbance or EMPs real, or mainly fear mongering?

16:20 - BIG issue: Supply chains - the industry is suffering severe supply chain constraints, especially where transformers are concerned, and has great concerns about adequate supply for the upcoming hurricane season.

19:00 - How federal "green new deal" policies are worsening the supply chain problems

20:40 - Has China's reopening helped with the supply chain issue?

21:40 - Any positive impacts coming from HR 1 (GOP energy bill)?

22:45 - What can the states do to help with these issues?

24:45 - BIG issue: How can the industry possibly account for growth needs on the grid coming from EV charging and other Biden green new deal policies?

29:00 - Sum Up, when Dave gets tongue-tied as usual.

Enjoy!

