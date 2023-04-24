The Energy Question Episode 37 Todd Snitchler, President Electric Power Supply Association

28 views Apr 25, 2023

In Episode 37 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Todd Snitchler, President of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA) about issues currently impacting the independent power producers in the United States.

EPSA Website: www.epsa.org

EPSA on Twitter: @EPSA_CEO

Run of Show:

01:00 - Description of EPSA's mission and membership.

02:10 - Todd describes the current state of grid reliability and resilience.

03:30 - Are we in an energy transition or an energy expansion?

04:40 - EPA regulations designed to increase load on the power grid - will power providers be able to meet the new demand with renewables only?

06:40 - "Americans want 3 things: Lights on, Beer cold and Water warm."

07:10 - EPSA's views on Texas proposals to incent dispatchable reserve capacity.

10:20 - China doubling-down on coal - is it now essentially impossible to build new coal-fired generation in the U.S.? What about nuclear power?

13:20 - Transmission - need big expansion in new transmission - is the industry prepared in terms of investment and public policy to meet the needs?

15:40 - Supply chain issues - Transformers in short supply going into 2023 hurricane season.

18:00 - Series of attacks on power facilities, mainly on transmission substations.

20:50 - Discussion cybersecurity measures being taken by power generators.

23:45 - Energy transition: How what we're doing increases the challenges for grid managers to maintain reliability and stability.

End

