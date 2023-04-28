The Energy Question Episode 38 - Former Texas Congressman Martin Frost

In Episode 38 of The Energy Question, host David Blackmon interviews former Texas Democratic Congressman Martin Frost. Mr. Frost currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Council for a Secure America, the focus of this discussion.
CSA was founded on the premise that American energy independence through the production of liquid fuels served as the underpinning for U.S. security. This energy independence, and the strategic alliance with Israel, strengthen America’s mutual security and global standing.
CSA Home Page: https://councilforsecureamerica.org/
Run of Show:
00:00 - Intro
01:40 - Martin Frost talks about the Council for a Secure America and how it works
08:03 - The importance of maintaining Energy Security
11:17 - Is the U.S. losing influence in the Middle East? Is that a dangerous thing for the Country?
13:20 - Challenges related to the relationship between United States and Saudi Arabia
15:11 - Does the Council have similar concerns about this growing relationship between Russia and India?
21:02 - When we see China moving into South America in such a big way. Is that something we should be concerned about?
22:45 - Do you see the BRICS alliance also helping to facilitate the growth of China's influence globally?
24:57 - Is it possible for America, really any other country to have what we like to refer to as a true sense of national security without having energy security at the time?
28:37 - Outro
