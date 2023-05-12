The Energy Question, Episode 41: Genevieve Collins , AFP TX State Director Final Cut

In Episode 41 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Genevieve Collins, State Director for the Texas Chapter of Americans for Prosperity.
00:00 - Intro
00:56 - Genevieve discusses her background and the mission of AFP Texas
03:02 - Talks about Americans for Prosperity and how it started
04:51 - Discussion of AFP's legislative agenda in Texas
06:01 - The importance of property tax cuts
09:18 - AFP's efforts related to charter schools
11:47 - Discussion on Education savings accounts
14:46 - Recap of recent House Public Education Committee hearing on school choice
18:26 - Where you can find AFP Texas and get involved
19:19 - Discussion of Proposition K in El Paso
25:00 - End
AFP Texas Home Page: https://americansforprosperity.org/state/texas/
