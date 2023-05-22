The Energy Question, Episode 43: Chuck McConnell, UH Center for Carbon Management in Energy

In Episode 43 of The Energy Question, Host David Blackmon interviews Chuck McConnell, Executive Director at the University of Houston's Center for Carbon Management in Energy, about the huge potential for hydrogen hub development along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Run of Show:
00:00 - Intro
01:11 - Chuck talks about his work at UH and the opportunity for carbon reduction projects like carbon capture and hydrogen development in Texas and Louisiana.
06:04 - What do we even mean when we talk about a hydrogen hub in this context?
08:10 - How low-carbon hydrogen is produced
17:45 - The hydrogen hub concept
20:08 - Where will the funding come from?
22:56 - Infrastructure issues related to hydrogen/hydrogen hub development
26:46 - Is there a role for the state legislatures to play in encouraging this kind of hydrogen-based activity?
31:07 - Emissions being the focus, that's the centerpiece for our Center for Carbon Management at the University of Houston
32:21 - Talk about the online course that you're about to kick off related to hydrogen question and let people know where they can go sign up for it if they're interested in doing it
35:51 - Exit
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Energy Transition Absurdities Substack
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Armando Cavanha LinkedIn