The Energy Question, Episode 43: Chuck McConnell, UH Center for Carbon Management in Energy

In Episode 43 of The Energy Question, Host David Blackmon interviews Chuck McConnell, Executive Director at the University of Houston's Center for Carbon Management in Energy, about the huge potential for hydrogen hub development along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Run of Show:

00:00 - Intro

01:11 - Chuck talks about his work at UH and the opportunity for carbon reduction projects like carbon capture and hydrogen development in Texas and Louisiana.

06:04 - What do we even mean when we talk about a hydrogen hub in this context?

08:10 - How low-carbon hydrogen is produced

17:45 - The hydrogen hub concept

20:08 - Where will the funding come from?

22:56 - Infrastructure issues related to hydrogen/hydrogen hub development

26:46 - Is there a role for the state legislatures to play in encouraging this kind of hydrogen-based activity?

31:07 - Emissions being the focus, that's the centerpiece for our Center for Carbon Management at the University of Houston

32:21 - Talk about the online course that you're about to kick off related to hydrogen question and let people know where they can go sign up for it if they're interested in doing it

35:51 - Exit

