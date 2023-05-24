The Energy Question Episode 44 Andrew Dittmar Enverus

In Episode 44 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon engages in a somewhat prescient discussion about upstream mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity during the first quarter of the year with Andrew Dittmar, Director at Enverus. Andrew talks about the business, policy and market factors impacting the M&A space during 2023, and ends up identifying Chevron as one of the big potential buyers just weeks before Chevron announced its $7.6 billion buyout of PDC Energy on May 22.

Run of Show:

0:00 - Intro

01:36 - Discussion about Q1 2023 M&A activity, and its focus on Eagle Ford Shale assets

07:53 - Factors impacting deal making in other basins, and the potential for deals involving buyouts of small-to-midsize upstream companies during the rest of the year

14:48 - Why ExxonMobil and Chevron are notable potential buyers

19:19 - How takeaway capacity in Appalachia are impacting dealmaking

23:33 - Which larger independents are potential takeover targets?

25:51 - Outlook for the rest of the year and beyond

28:28 - End

Enverus Home Page: www.Enverus.com

You can find The Energy Question With David Blackmon podcast at Spotify, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts and other regular podcasting platforms.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack