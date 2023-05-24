The Energy Question Episode 44 Andrew Dittmar Enverus

In Episode 44 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon engages in a somewhat prescient discussion about upstream mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity during the first quarter of the year with Andrew Dittmar, Director at Enverus. Andrew talks about the business, policy and market factors impacting the M&A space during 2023, and ends up identifying Chevron as one of the big potential buyers just weeks before Chevron announced its $7.6 billion buyout of PDC Energy on May 22.
Run of Show:
0:00 - Intro
01:36 - Discussion about Q1 2023 M&A activity, and its focus on Eagle Ford Shale assets
07:53 - Factors impacting deal making in other basins, and the potential for deals involving buyouts of small-to-midsize upstream companies during the rest of the year
14:48 - Why ExxonMobil and Chevron are notable potential buyers
19:19 - How takeaway capacity in Appalachia are impacting dealmaking
23:33 - Which larger independents are potential takeover targets?
25:51 - Outlook for the rest of the year and beyond
28:28 - End
Enverus Home Page: www.Enverus.com
You can find The Energy Question With David Blackmon podcast at Spotify, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts and other regular podcasting platforms.
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Energy Transition Absurdities Substack
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Armando Cavanha LinkedIn