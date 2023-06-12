The Energy Question Episode 45 Tammy Nemeth

In Episode 45 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Dr. Tammy Nemeth, who co-hosts The Energy Transition Podcast along with David, Armando Cavanha and Irina Slav.
In this 33 minute discussion, David and Tammy cover the
landscape of energy-related issues impacting Canada and the UK.
Run of Show:
00:00 -Intro
02:05 - LNG exports in Canada
07:45 - Efforts by the Trudeau government to displace coal-fired power plants in Canada
without using natural gas to do it - why it's a pipe dream
10:48 - Separation of powers issues facing the country - is Canada moving towards
authoritarian form of government?
12:00 - Canadian hydropower - status of exports of electricity into the U.S.
15:30 - Environmental groups opposition to new hydro dams
16:30 - Rising opposition from communities to new Wind Farms and Solar arrays
18:20 - Wind farms contributing to drought, deaths of whales
20:13 - Abusive management of the Canadian Pension Plan fund - Octopus Energy
investments
23:00 - Issues surrounding the energy transition in the UK
28:00 - How the media fails to report honestly on energy issues, especially nuclear
29:00 - Where to find and follow Tammy online
30:18 - more info about nuclear
32:04 - Outro
