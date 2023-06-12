The Energy Question Episode 45 Tammy Nemeth

In Episode 45 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Dr. Tammy Nemeth, who co-hosts The Energy Transition Podcast along with David, Armando Cavanha and Irina Slav.

In this 33 minute discussion, David and Tammy cover the

landscape of energy-related issues impacting Canada and the UK.

Run of Show:

00:00 -Intro

02:05 - LNG exports in Canada

07:45 - Efforts by the Trudeau government to displace coal-fired power plants in Canada

without using natural gas to do it - why it's a pipe dream

10:48 - Separation of powers issues facing the country - is Canada moving towards

authoritarian form of government?

12:00 - Canadian hydropower - status of exports of electricity into the U.S.

15:30 - Environmental groups opposition to new hydro dams

16:30 - Rising opposition from communities to new Wind Farms and Solar arrays

18:20 - Wind farms contributing to drought, deaths of whales

20:13 - Abusive management of the Canadian Pension Plan fund - Octopus Energy

investments

23:00 - Issues surrounding the energy transition in the UK

28:00 - How the media fails to report honestly on energy issues, especially nuclear

29:00 - Where to find and follow Tammy online

30:18 - more info about nuclear

32:04 - Outro

