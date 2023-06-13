The Energy Question Episode 46: Meredith Angwin, Author of "Shorting the Grid"

In Episode 46 of the Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Meredith Angwin, Author of "Shorting the Grid," about issues impacting the New England, Texas and national power grids.
00:00 - Intro
00:56 - Where you can Find Meredith Angwin
03:46 - Burning a lot of oil
6:27 - lawsuit against New York State saying that by refusing to build pipelines a.)Jones Act
11:18 - Offshore Projects
20:04 -dichotomy is among the federal regulatory agencies
23:34 - Talks about the power generation
27:55 - Entire telegraph system of United States -Power Grid
32:51 - Outro
