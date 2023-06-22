The Energy Question Episode 47: Armando Cavanha

In Episode 47 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews his podcasting partner, Armando Cavahna, about the oil and gas situation in Brazil.
00:00 - Intro
01:05 - Armando Cavanha's background and career
05:29 - President Lula's energy policies - how are they stacking
up compared to Bolsonaro?
09:59 - Positive prospects for more development in Brazil
12:53 - BRICS - Brazil's involvement and possible expansion this
year
19:27 - Petrobras developing the offshore; involvement by
international companies
24:54 - Is there any prospect to increase natural gas production
to an extent where you would no longer have to import LNG from overseas?
26:35 - Significant Lithium Reserves
31:08 - Outro
You can find The Energy Question With David Blackmon podcast at Spotify, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts and other regular podcasting platforms.
