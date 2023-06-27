The Energy Question Episode 48 Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems

00:00 - Intro
01:05 - Talk about your background and the mission and the business objectives
for, Sage Geo System
02:13 - Energy storage. What are the mechanics of that related to a geothermal
project?
04:28 - The factors that have prevented geothermal from scaling up in a
significant way over the past decade
06:06 - The mechanics of Geothermal - How deep underground heat is harvested
and cost-effectively converted into electricity.
10:04 - Discussion about Infrastructure requirements and other operational
challenges
12:33 - The potential for geothermal region-specific microgrids
15:19 - Does geothermal qualify for the investment tax credit and other federal
incentives?
16:51 - The potential to repurpose coal plants with geothermal
20:01 - The carbon footprint and other ESG concerns of a geothermal operation
21:16 - Are you to the point as a company producing an annual sustainability
report?
24:38 - Discussion about energy storage and its application for renewables
backup
26:18 - The challenges of educating policymakers and the public
32:08 - Outro
