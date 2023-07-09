The Energy Question Episode 49 - Karr Ingham EVP Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

In Episode 49 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Karr Ingham, EVP at the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, about his creation and maintenance of the Texas Petro Index.

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - Karr talks about his background and how he came up with the concept of the Texas Petro Index

05:29 - How the TPI is broken down by region

07:01 - Why the TPI is a good measure of the general health of the industry. Right. Historically?

10:50 - We had over 2000 rigs active at one point - what happened?

13:10 - How the Texas industry is reaching record new production for crude oil and natural gas without a record rig count, and thus without record employment

17:24 - Why demands for higher returns on investments do not represent souring of investors on U.S. oil and gas or the shale industry

22:14 - In 2010, the state of Texas produced about 20% of all of the nation's crude oil. Today, it produces almost half.

26:28 - Why the Energy Transition stands in defiance of the laws of supply and demand.

31:25 - The still-growing energy crisis that started in Europe is likely to go global

34:54 - Where viewers can find Karr, the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, and the TPI

36:54 - Outro

You can find The Energy Question With David Blackmon podcast on Spotify, Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, and other regular podcasting platforms.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack