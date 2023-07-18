The Energy Question, Episode 50: Kip Eideberg, Senior VP at AEM

In Episode 50 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Kip Eideberg, Senior VP at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) about issues impacting America's manufacturing sector.

Run of Show

Intro: Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

01:00 - Kip Eideberg takes a few moments to talk about AEM and its mission.

04:40 - The heavy Texas footprint of AEM members.

05:50 - AEM's Midwestern origins, and how it has evolved. How has policy driven that?

08:30 - Recent Economic Impact study published by AEM. A story of strength, resilience and a return to a "new normal."

11:00 - Challenges for manufacturers in sourcing qualified workers. Currently 85,000 job openings across the industries AEM supports.

13:05 - AEM's highly-successful "I make America" campaign. Just generated over 80,000 letters to congress in support of Farm Bill, policies to incentivize domestic energy production, and permitting reform.

15:50 - The lack of any sense of urgency on the permitting issue - what can be done to change it?

19:00 - How the failures of the permitting system is negatively impacting the public, business and the environment. Even national security.

21:50 - Almost all permitting delays are the outgrowth of major environmental and safety laws, along with stakeholder rights protections. Presents a real conundrum from a public policy standpoint.

24:00 - Why energy costs are key to U.S. manufacturing.

26:15 - Supply chain challenges in the manufacturing sector. Have things improved in the last 2 years?

30:00 - Where you can find Kip and AEM.

AEM Website: www.aem.org

I Make America Campaign: www.imakeamerica.org

USOGA Website: www.USOGA.org

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack