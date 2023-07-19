The Energy Question Episode 51 - Energy Writer and Novelist Irina Slav

In Episode 51 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon spends 30 minutes with his podcasting partner for The Energy Transition Podcast, Irina Slav. Irina is one of the wittiest and most astute energy writers working today.

She is a regular contributor at OilPrice.com and runs a must-read newsletter, Irina Slav on Energy, at Substack.

Irina has that rare gift: She can make you laugh and make you think simultaneously.

Enjoy.

Irina Slav on Energy: www.irinaslav.substack.com Irina Slav at OilPrice: https://oilprice.com/search/tab/artic...

Irina on Twitter: @IrinaSlav1

Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

Run of Show Intro:

00:00 - Intro

01:08 - Tell people where they can find you and read what you write

03:06 - Talks about how the climate alarmist movement, as I like to call them, is using children as a weapon in these lawsuits.

07:26 - Talks about Religion

09:12 - Talks about the latest outburst from Secretary Gutierrez

12:55 - Talks about a story this week about Chattanooga, Tennessee

15:22 - Talks about Chargers situation in Texas

17:13 - How is Bulgaria kind of avoiding all these bad outcomes that the other EU countries seem to be having?

20:54 - Do you see that kind of a trend continuing to expand into other countries in Europe? Because it looks like the UK is about to go back to the Labor Party now.

22:57 - Talks about Reducing Pollution / Carbon Pollution

24:15 - Do you think you feel like we're starting to actually get some traction and people starting, you know, helping people understand the connection between what their governments are doing and all these bad outcomes that are happening.

26:43 - I wonder if doing that other kind of writing, that other style of writing if you think it actually helps enhance the creativity of your energy writing do you see one influencing the other?

32:08 - Outro

