The Energy Question Episode 54 - Michelle Bloodworth

In Episode 54 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Michelle Bloodworth, the CEO of America's Power.

America's Power is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents the interests of the U.S. fleet of coal-fired power generation units.

Enjoy.

00:00 - Intro

01:40 - Michelle talks about America's Power, its members, and its mission.

03:59 - Review of America's current coal fleet.

05:09 - Discussion about the importance of the coal fleet to grid stability and review of units scheduled for retirement in the coming years.

10:28 - Limitations of the ability for renewables to displace 24/7 coal generation.

13:42 - Impacts of government subsidies on high power bills.

15:46 - Michelle talks about new video from America's Power.

17:06 - Review of North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2023 Summer Reliability Assessment

19:09 - Discussion about transformer shortages and supply chain issues.

21:10 - Emissions reductions achieved by U.S. coal fleet in this century.

23:07 - The feasibility of using carbon capture in conjunction with coal generation.

25:58 - China is actually pretty dramatically expanding its own fleet.

27:58 - Where do we go from here?

30:51 - Outro

