The Energy Question Episode 55: Christopher Messina, CEO of Tanbreez

In Episode 55 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Christopher Messina, the dynamic CEO of Tanbreez, the company that owns the rights to develop the Tanbreez mine on the southern coast of Greenland.
The Tanbreez mine was recently cited by Mining.com as the largest reserve of rare earth elements on the planet. In this interview, Mr. Messina details the promising status of the project and his efforts to secure both private and public funding to move the project forward.
Tanbreez home page: www.Tanbreez.com Link to Christopher's podcast, Messy Times: www.messytimes.show
Link to Mining.com rankings: https://www.mining.com/featured-article/ranked-worlds-top-10-rare-earth-projects/
Run of Show Intro:
00:00 - Intro
01:38 - Introduction of Christopher Messina
03:48 - The government of Greenland is all in favor of moving forward with this project
04:53 - Ranking at mining.com and its elements
09:51 - critical for the U.S. in this energy transition
14:51 - roadblocks to getting this thing kicked off and moving toward production
17:55 - accessing some of those stimulus resources
24:16 - Potential outcome from the elements
27:59 - Chinese development
30:59 - reprocess any of these kinds of elements
33:15 - Outro
