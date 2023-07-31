The Energy Question Episode 55: Christopher Messina, CEO of Tanbreez

In Episode 55 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Christopher Messina, the dynamic CEO of Tanbreez, the company that owns the rights to develop the Tanbreez mine on the southern coast of Greenland.

The Tanbreez mine was recently cited by Mining.com as the largest reserve of rare earth elements on the planet. In this interview, Mr. Messina details the promising status of the project and his efforts to secure both private and public funding to move the project forward.

Tanbreez home page: www.Tanbreez.com Link to Christopher's podcast, Messy Times: www.messytimes.show

Link to Mining.com rankings: https://www.mining.com/featured-article/ranked-worlds-top-10-rare-earth-projects/

Run of Show Intro:

00:00 - Intro

01:38 - Introduction of Christopher Messina

03:48 - The government of Greenland is all in favor of moving forward with this project

04:53 - Ranking at mining.com and its elements

09:51 - critical for the U.S. in this energy transition

14:51 - roadblocks to getting this thing kicked off and moving toward production

17:55 - accessing some of those stimulus resources

24:16 - Potential outcome from the elements

27:59 - Chinese development

30:59 - reprocess any of these kinds of elements

33:15 - Outro

