The Energy Question Episode 55: Texas Congressman August Pfluger

In Episode #55 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Texas Congressman August Pfluger about the proposed endangered species listing for the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard.

Cong. Pfluger recently introduced a bill that would prevent that listing, which could have a major detrimental impact to oil and gas activity in the Permian Basin, much of which is contained in his congressional district.

Run of Show Intro:

00:00 - Intro

00:23 - Congressman August Pflunger Introduction

04:58 - Discussion about Cong. Pfluger's new bill, THE LIZARD ACT

09:06 - U.S. Fish & Wildlife rationale for the listing: Diminishing Habitat and Climate Change.

09:44 - Is the use of Climate Change really just a power grab on the part of Fish and Wildlife?

15:01 - Discussion about possible impacts on the West Texas frac sand business.

18:45 - Is this lizard listing consistent with the congressional intent when it actually passed the Endangered Species Act?

21:09 - Discussion on another threat to the Permian: EPA's threat to hold the region in non-attainment on ozone standards.

23:54 - Back to the Lizard Act. Where do we go from here?

26:01 - Anything else you would like our audience to know before we wrap this up?

30:00 - Outro

