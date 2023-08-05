The Energy Question Episode 57: Innovative Decarbonization Solutions for FPSOs

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
In Episode 57 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Matt Mohajer with SLB and Greg Trostel with Rockwell about efforts by their companies and two other technology firms to develop innovative technologies designed to decarbonize Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs).

FPSOs are massive and complex vessels used to facilitate to the development and production of oil and gas resources in offshore provinces all over the world.

I like to compare them and their complexity to onshore gas processing and refining facilities. With the global offshore in a renewed boom state in places like Guyana, Suriname, West Africa, the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the number of FPSOs in operation is expanding, heightening the priority of decarbonization efforts like this one.

Matt and Greg detail the formation of a consortium between their companies, along with Sensia, LLP and Cognite, to jointly develop digital solutions to facilitate the decarbonization of these facilities.

SLB Home Page: www.slb.com Rockwell

Home Page: www.rockwellautomation.com

Sensia Home Page: www.sensiaglobal.com

Cognite Home Page: www.cognite.com

Project Press Release: https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/company/news/press-releases/FPSO-Coalition.html

Enjoy.

Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:03 - Introduction of Matt for their partnership for the project

06:24 - Global Integration

11:00 - Big Major Project to lower emissions form a pretty discrete set.

18:16 - Floating Facility

21:13 - SLB awarded a contract with Petrobras and FFPO's coalition

25:54 - How to find SLB and Rockwell

27:13 - Outro

