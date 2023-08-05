The Energy Question Episode 57: Innovative Decarbonization Solutions for FPSOs
In Episode 57 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Matt Mohajer with SLB and Greg Trostel with Rockwell about efforts by their companies and two other technology firms to develop innovative technologies designed to decarbonize Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs).
FPSOs are massive and complex vessels used to facilitate to the development and production of oil and gas resources in offshore provinces all over the world.
I like to compare them and their complexity to onshore gas processing and refining facilities. With the global offshore in a renewed boom state in places like Guyana, Suriname, West Africa, the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the number of FPSOs in operation is expanding, heightening the priority of decarbonization efforts like this one.
Matt and Greg detail the formation of a consortium between their companies, along with Sensia, LLP and Cognite, to jointly develop digital solutions to facilitate the decarbonization of these facilities.
