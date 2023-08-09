The Energy Question Episode #58: Josh Young, CEO Of Bison Interests

In Episode #58 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon gets the low down on the current investment environment in energy markets, Josh Young, founder, and CEO of Bison Interests

Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:36 - Josh summarizes the goals and objectives of his company, Bison Interests.

03:53 - Josh's opinions about recent news stories indicating Warren Buffet is looking to increase his investments in U.S. shale companies - what that means for markets, investors, and the future of U.S. shale.

08:20 - Josh and David discuss the current relative health of the domestic oil and gas industry.

13:40 - Josh's views on the current unsettled state of the U.S. regulatory environment.

17:17 - Discussion about DOE's recent decision to cancel a planned buyback of 6 million barrels of oil to begin refilling the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

21:18 - Recent rise in oil prices - is the market undersupplied?

27:22 - Discussion about Saudi Arabia and Matt Simmons's "Twilight in the Desert" theory.

31:00 - Impacts of Fitch downgrade of U.S. debt credit rating.

35:32 - Outro

