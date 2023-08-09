The Energy Question Episode #58: Josh Young, CEO Of Bison Interests
In Episode #58 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon gets the low down on the current investment environment in energy markets, Josh Young, founder, and CEO of Bison Interests
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:36 - Josh summarizes the goals and objectives of his company, Bison Interests.
03:53 - Josh's opinions about recent news stories indicating Warren Buffet is looking to increase his investments in U.S. shale companies - what that means for markets, investors, and the future of U.S. shale.
08:20 - Josh and David discuss the current relative health of the domestic oil and gas industry.
13:40 - Josh's views on the current unsettled state of the U.S. regulatory environment.
17:17 - Discussion about DOE's recent decision to cancel a planned buyback of 6 million barrels of oil to begin refilling the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
21:18 - Recent rise in oil prices - is the market undersupplied?
27:22 - Discussion about Saudi Arabia and Matt Simmons's "Twilight in the Desert" theory.
31:00 - Impacts of Fitch downgrade of U.S. debt credit rating.
35:32 - Outro
