The Energy Question Episode 61 Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers
In Episode 61 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Jason Modglin for a monthly recap of key issues impacting the oil and gas industry in Austin and Washington, DC.
Enjoy.
Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:52 - Discussion about new federal Methane Regulations and their impacts
07:39 - U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposed Endangered Species classification of the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard
15:47 - Renewed threat from the EPA to hold the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico in non-attainment status on federal ozone standards
19:03 - Jason details the legislature's final compromise on property tax reductions
24:04 - ERCOT's successful management of the Texas power grid through this hot summer
29:25 - Outro
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Energy Transition Absurdities Substack
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Armando Cavanha LinkedIn