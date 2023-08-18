The Energy Question Episode 61 Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

In Episode 61 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Jason Modglin for a monthly recap of key issues impacting the oil and gas industry in Austin and Washington, DC.

Enjoy.

Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:52 - Discussion about new federal Methane Regulations and their impacts

07:39 - U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposed Endangered Species classification of the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard

15:47 - Renewed threat from the EPA to hold the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico in non-attainment status on federal ozone standards

19:03 - Jason details the legislature's final compromise on property tax reductions

24:04 - ERCOT's successful management of the Texas power grid through this hot summer

29:25 - Outro

