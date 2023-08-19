The Energy Question Episode 62: Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman at S&P Global

You’ve received the following order from Philip Yankauskas:

In Episode 62 of The Energy Question, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of best-sellers like "The New Map," "The Quest," and "The Prize," makes his first appearance since February. Much has changed in the intervening 6 months, including the publication of a new study co-moderated by Dan, “Shaping a Living Roadmap for Energy Transition.”

The study, which assesses the current and future possible paths of the "energy transition," is a joint project of S&P Global and the International Energy Forum.

In this episode, Dan and David use the study as the jumping-off point for a wide-ranging, 42-minute talk about the energy transition, its progress today, and whether it is a real "transition," or more of an addition and diversification of a wide array of energy sources, both new and old.

Enjoy.

