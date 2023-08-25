The Energy Question Episode 63: Rick Perry, former Texas Governor and U.S. Energy Secretary

In Episode 63 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Rick Perry, the longest serving Governor of the great State of Texas, who also served as Secretary of Energy during the Donald Trump administration.
David and Governor Perry cover a variety of topics in this interview, including:
- What the Governor has been doing to stay busy since leaving office;
- The state of the Texas power grid;
- The bright future for nuclear power in Texas, nationally and globally;
- What the next U.S. president will need to do to restore U.S. energy security following the disastrous policies of the Biden administration;
And much more. Enjoy.
