The Energy Question Episode 66: James Kennedy, President at Three Consulting

In Episode 66 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews James Kennedy, President at Three Consulting, on America's looming national security crisis related to production and control of rare earth minerals.
This is one you don't want to miss.
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Energy Transition Absurdities Substack
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Armando Cavanha LinkedIn