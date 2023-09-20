The Energy Question Episode 66: James Kennedy, President at Three Consulting

In Episode 66 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews James Kennedy, President at Three Consulting, on America's looming national security crisis related to production and control of rare earth minerals.

This is one you don't want to miss.

