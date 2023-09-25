The Energy Question Episode 68: Doug Robison, CEO and Founder of Natura Resources

In Episode 68 of The Energy Transition Podcast, David Blackmon talks with Doug Robison, CEO of Natura Resources.

Doug is the driving force behind the project to develop Texas's first molten salt nuclear reactor, working in a partnership with three universities: Abilene Christian University, The University of Texas, Texas A&M University, and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The reactor itself is roughly the size of a common refrigerator, and will be housed in a facility on the ACU campus in Abilene.

In this podcast, Doug walks David through the concept, the technology, the progress of the project and the very fast timeline towards initial startup in 2025.

Enjoy.

