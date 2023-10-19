The Energy Question Episode 71 Energy Analyst and Writer Ronald Stein
In Episode 71 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Ronald Stein, engineer, senior policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.”
In this 30-minute discussion, Ronald talks about his efforts to bring a higher level of energy literacy to the public, and why he has made that his primary mission in life.
Enjoy.
