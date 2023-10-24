The Energy Question Episode 72 Rusty Hutson, Founder and CEO of Diversified Energy

In Episode 72 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Rusty Hutson, the founder and CEO of Diversified Energy.

Diversified Energy is the operator of more oil and gas wells than any other U.S. company today, with a business plan focused on the acquisition of existing, late-life wells and improving their performance to increase recoveries from them. With operations in 9 states now, Diversified proves you don't have to be a big horizontal driller in U.S. shale plays to be successful in the upstream sector.

Enjoy.

