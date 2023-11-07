The Energy Question Episode 75 Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association

If you want to know what's happening in the nation's capital related to energy and climate policy, no one has their finger more firmly on the pulse than Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Assocation, the nation's longest-standing oil and gas trade group. Tim has been generous enough to agree to record monthly updates with The Energy Question, starting with this Episode 75.

In this episode, recorded one year before Election Day 2024, David and Tim talk about new Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and the impacts he could have on energy policy, the importance of returning to regular order in the budgeting process, election dynamics leading into 2024 and how the industry is dealing with all the negative impacts of the Biden regulatory agenda.

Enjoy.

Follow USOGA on Twitter/X at "@US_OGA"

USOGA Home Page: www.usoga.org

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack