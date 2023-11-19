The Energy Question Episode 77: Todd Royal, Author, Energy Expert

In Episode 77 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks to Toddy Royal, an energy expert analyst and consultant, who has authored several books on the subject, including co-writing the excellent "Clean Energy Exploitations" with previous guest Ronald Stein.

In this episode, Todd talks about his views on various topics, including:

- His views on the progress of this sputtering energy transition;

- The likelihood of a future energy crisis caused by government policies;

- The prospects for a future expansion of nuclear energy as the best means of lowering emissions; and

- His views on the most effective ways to communicate about all of this.

Enjoy.

Link to Books by Todd Royal: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Todd-Royal/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3ATodd%40UCGXGTJt7GOgX0fyj2OPq1JQ

