The Energy Question Episode 78, Paul Hickin, Editor in Chief Petroleum Economist

In Episode 78 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Paul Hickin, Editor in Chief at the Petroleum Economist, one of the longest standing publications focused on the oil and gas industry.

In this episode, Paul and David cover current events in the oil and gas industry, along with the halting progress of the ongoing energy transition and what that means for the future of the industry and the global energy mix.

Enjoy.

Link to the Petroleum Economist: https://pemedianetwork.com/

