David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 80 - Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research
0:00
-36:01

The Energy Question: Episode 80 - Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Dec 14, 2023

The Energy Question Episode 80 - Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research

In Episode #80 of The Energy Question, our good friend Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research, joins us again to cover the energy policy landscape in Washington, DC.

Enjoy.

Institute for Energy Research Home Page: https://www.instituteforenergyresearc...

American Energy Alliance Home Page: https://www.americanenergyalliance.org/

Thank you to USOGA for Sponsoring the Energy Question!

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

 

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions 

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture