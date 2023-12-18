The Energy Question Episode 81 - Meghan Lapp

In Episode 81 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with our friend, Meghan Lapp, Fisheries Liaison for Seafreeze Shoreside, about the impacts of offshore wind on the commercial fishing industry and sea mammals, including whales.

Links to articles/issues discussed in the podcast:

TPPF lawsuit info: TPPF: https://www.texaspolicy.com/press/tpp...

TPPF videos on our lawsuit: A Heavy Wind (Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlFwR...

RODA website: Home — https://rodafisheries.org/

Cape May County wind Info: https://capemaycountynj.gov/1601/Cape...

Green Oceans wind info: Green Oceans - https://green-oceans.org/

